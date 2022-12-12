General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $85.84 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

