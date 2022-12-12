Genesis Vision Market Cap Achieves $484,151.27 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $484,151.27 and $1,601.48 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.33 or 0.05253583 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00508554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.72 or 0.30132085 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.