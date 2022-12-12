Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.38. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,923 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 457,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares in the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

