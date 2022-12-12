Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,678. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.