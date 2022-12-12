GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Up 1,058.0% in November

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 1,058.0% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Stock Up 18.9 %

GlobeStar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 15,260,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,072. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

