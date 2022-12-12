GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Up 1,058.0% in November

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 1,058.0% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Stock Up 18.9 %
GlobeStar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 15,260,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,072. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About GlobeStar Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.