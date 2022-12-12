Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.64.

GMED opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after buying an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 280.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $20,581,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

