Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

