Goepper Burkhardt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $76.03. 43,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

