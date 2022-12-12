Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 525 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $42.23. 87,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,340. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

