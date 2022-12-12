Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.69

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 40175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

