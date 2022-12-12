Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $141,287.21 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,566 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

