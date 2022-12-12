Goodfood Market (FOOD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2022 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.75 to C$0.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

12/5/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$0.70. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$0.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.60.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.40 to C$0.60.

Goodfood Market Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FOOD stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 253,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,050. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$4.34.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

