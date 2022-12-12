Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 73,969 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,078. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

