Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,585. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

