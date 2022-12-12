Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1,461.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,595 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $51.58. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,229. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $65.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

