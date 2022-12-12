Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,074,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. 16,429,735 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

