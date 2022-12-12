Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 962 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.87% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QUS stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.98. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

