GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Down 33.3%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 943,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 263,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

