Grin Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $686,966.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

