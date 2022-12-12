GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 1,763.6% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRM remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,147. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Trading of GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $156,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the third quarter worth $156,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the third quarter worth $398,000.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

