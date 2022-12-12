GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $335.80 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $335.80 million and approximately $117,553.10 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005798 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

