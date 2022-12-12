Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

