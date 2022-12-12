Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($193.68) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €149.50 ($157.37) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($169.47) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HNR1 opened at €187.45 ($197.32) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.75. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

