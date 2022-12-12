Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of HRBR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 142,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Rating)

Read More

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.