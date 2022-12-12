Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €227.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($238.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($294.74) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($234.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.1 %

ETR:MTX opened at €205.00 ($215.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €180.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.98. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($232.74). The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

