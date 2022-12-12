HC Wainwright Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $32.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVMD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76.

Insider Activity

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

