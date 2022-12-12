Head-To-Head Analysis: Better Therapeutics (BTTX) vs. Its Competitors

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Better Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Better Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 858.90%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 97.82%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.72 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.07

Better Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

