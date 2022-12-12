Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 296.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

HAIA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

