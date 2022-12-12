HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.64. 7,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

