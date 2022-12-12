Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Down 8%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 127,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,808,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hello Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

About Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

