Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Down 8%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 127,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,808,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
