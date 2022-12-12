Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 1,154.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.85. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,387. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,806,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,132,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 796,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

