Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $150.72 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $150.72 million and $323,800.41 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00024002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011988 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240519 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09202196 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $293,838.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

