Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.64. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
