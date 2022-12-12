Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.64. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

