HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $767,363.19

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $68.34 million and approximately $767,363.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02484295 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $769,015.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

