HI (HI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $747,898.53

HI (HI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. HI has a market cap of $67.84 million and approximately $747,898.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012272 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00238326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02450905 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $772,214.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.