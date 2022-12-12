Horizons Wealth Management Buys New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,611,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,709,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,580,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after buying an additional 396,039 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 310,755 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $87.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

