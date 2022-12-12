Horizons Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,396 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $913,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 140,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 307,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.