Horizons Wealth Management Invests $121,000 in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $43.99 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

