Horizons Wealth Management Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

