Horizons Wealth Management Invests $34,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

