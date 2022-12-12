Horizons Wealth Management Invests $44,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.