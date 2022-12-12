Horizons Wealth Management Invests $59,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

