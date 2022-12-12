Horizons Wealth Management Makes New $248,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 99.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ABB by 16.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in ABB by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 199,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $31.03 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

