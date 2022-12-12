Horizons Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 465.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.