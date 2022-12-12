Horizons Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 170 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $216.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.