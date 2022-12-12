Hovde Group Raises Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target to $34.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $30.23. 3,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

