Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.22. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 3,043 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.