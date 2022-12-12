Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.22. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 3,043 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.