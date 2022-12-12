Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of HUT stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$12.05. The firm has a market cap of C$266.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
