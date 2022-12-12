Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDMGF. UBS Group decreased their target price on Icade from €75.00 ($78.95) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. AlphaValue cut Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.34.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $42.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

