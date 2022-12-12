ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) vs. comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Critical Contrast

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for comScore and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 156.92%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than ICTS International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.0% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares comScore and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.03% -11.63% -3.60% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and ICTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $367.01 million 0.32 -$50.04 million ($0.85) -1.49 ICTS International $324.93 million 0.81 $34.81 million N/A N/A

ICTS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Summary

ICTS International beats comScore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, security surveys and audits, and explosive detection dog handling. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, catering security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, VIP meet and greet services, and equipment for passengers with restricted mobility, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; and realtime operational management, as well as authentication systems and solutions. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

